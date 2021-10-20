Brian Scott-Smith

Brian Scott-SmithReporter/Host
Brian is originally from Great Britain and has been a broadcaster for 20 years. He is an award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, and lives in southeastern Connecticut, covering stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
The Connecticut Port Authority was hoping to receive a federal work permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week so it could continue redeveloping the State Pier in New London. But another deadline was missed.
Connecticut fully launched online sports betting Tuesday morning to all residents and visitors to the state who are 21 years or older.
President Joe Biden visited Connecticut on Friday, stopping at a childcare center in Hartford to talk up his Build Back Better infrastructure plan.The…
A $36 million preservation project is underway to restore USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, based in Groton, Connecticut.Senior…
Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary when the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort first opened its doors in Connecticut. The casino is known for its gambling, but…
New London, Connecticut’s chief of police was placed on administrative leave with pay this week while a personnel issue is being investigated.Mayor Mike…
Connecticut is rolling out expanded internet across the state to help those forced into remote learning and working as a result of the ongoing pandemic.…
Retail sports betting in Connecticut officially began Thursday with launch events at the state’s two tribal casinos.Governor Ned Lamont attended…
New research from Eastern Connecticut State University shows that extreme storms will cause more coastal erosion than sea-level rise.Associate Professor…
Business owners in eastern Connecticut got answers about the legalization of marijuana at an event sponsored by The Eastern Connecticut Chamber of…