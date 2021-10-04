© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Full Story: As Gun Violence Increases, Fair Haven Neighbors Take Action

WSHU | By Editor
Published October 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Music Haven Performs at Violence Interruption Event in Fair Haven

The murder rate around the nation spiked in 2020. New FBI data shows there were nearly 5,000 more homicides than the year before.

Connecticut and Long Island both saw the number of shootings grow over the last year in our region. This week on The Full Story, we examine the local crime rate. And then, we take a closer look at one neighborhood in Fair Haven, Connecticut, where the residents are interrupting violence by taking to the streets.

Join us for a conversation about the rising shooting rates and violence interruption.

A conversation with guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or Google Play.

The Full Story, FBI, murder, Fair Haven, Violence Interruption, Community Action
