Republicans want answers from Lamont on FBI probe into Connecticut’s top prosecutor

A former high-ranking Connecticut budget official is the subject of an FBI investigation, according to details of a federal grand jury subpoena released by the Lamont administration Wednesday.

Konstantinos Diamantis is being investigated in relation to his dealings with the Connecticut Port Authority and their State Pier project and for various school construction projects. Governor Ned Lamont suspended Diamantis late last year for unspecified reasons.

Deputy Senate Minority Leader Paul Formica is calling for the governor’s office to explain itself.

“Well the Governor was quick to release information on the other side of the Diamantis issue with the attorney general and a family member of Mr. Diamantis,” Formica said. “So, let’s hope they’re quick to release the reasons for this particular situation and if not then I think we, as Senate Republicans, will be asking questions along with a lot of other people.”

The investigation also has questioned the “integrity” of Connecticut’s top prosecutor hiring the state budget official’s daughter, Anastasia Diamantis, in 2020 while lobbying for pay raises for staff.

Diamantis declined to comment, but he previously said he believed he would be cleared of any wrongdoing. It's not clear from the subpoena what exactly is being investigated.

Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. and the Diamantis family gave conflicting accounts to investigators. Lamont said Thursday that he would like to see Colangelo terminated.