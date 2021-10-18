© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story is a lively, thought-provoking news program that delivers intelligent conversation on what’s happening right now in our community. In a weekly show, WSHU’s long-time Morning Edition host Tom Kuser explores the news that is important in our region during these extraordinary times, including the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the reopening of the economy following the shutdown.

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.
