Lottery settles suit over FBI complaint by former official

The Connecticut Lottery Corp. has settled a lawsuit filed by its former vice president over the handling of her complaint to the FBI of possible wrongdoing in the quasi-public agency.

Under the settlement agreement, obtained in an open records request by The Hartford Courant, Chelsea Turner and her attorneys will be paid $450,000 and she is absolved of any wrongdoing.

Turner was suspended from her job in July 2019. It happened a week after she testified at an administrative hearing about how she had contacted a friend of hers in the FBI in 2014 about possible wrongdoing by another lottery official.

An FBI investigation ended with no charges.

The Connecticut Lottery Corp. and Turner issued a joint statement about their settlement agreement Thursday evening.

“CLC acknowledges that Ms. Turner was acting in good faith in her efforts to safeguard CLC from what she believed were unethical practices," the statement read. “CLC and Ms. Turner both agree that she acted properly in approaching the FBI so that her concerns could be vetted by an agency appropriate to address them.”