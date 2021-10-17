-
Advocates have proposed an employment plan to help businesses find help. Most state employees have complied with Connecticut’s vaccine mandate, looking…
Connecticut’s unemployment rate has stayed above 7%, higher than before the pandemic. United Way of Connecticut has created an employment plan for…
Nearly a third of Connecticut residents living above the poverty line can’t afford basic necessities. That’s according to a recent report from the United…
A new United Way of Connecticut economic report shows the state’s median income is on the rise and poverty levels are decreasing.Despite this growth,…
A United Way food truck has started giving out more than just food in New Haven. Along with a nutritious meal, kids are also taking home one free book of…
The committee tasked with distributing $7.7 million collected by the United Way for families of the Newtown shooting victims announced Wednesday how that…