Davis DunavinReporter
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
At least 11 people were executed for witchcraft in Connecticut. And they’re far less remembered than the victims of Salem.
Test subjects who’d gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 had strong immune system responses to most of the 16 variants in the study, including Delta.
Police in one Connecticut town got good marks for their conduct in a study of 500 hours of body camera footage in a study that looks at how police interact with the public.
Connecticut Senate Republicans want to toughen laws around juvenile crime. Democrats say the plan would undo important advances in the justice…
A federal lawsuit is challenging a state law in Connecticut that bans deceptive advertising by pro-life pregnancy centers. Crisis pregnancy centers don’t…
Connecticut lawmakers in both parties have condemned remarks by a state representative comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.Republican Anne…
Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 Newtown school shooting, has won a defamation case against Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who…
Lamont offers some flexibility on state worker vaccine deadline, but not as much as unions asked forConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will give state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate that took effect just before midnight…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will decide whether to run for re-election by the end of the year.Lamont — in an appearance on CNN — said he wants…
Seventy percent of city workers are vaccinated in Bridgeport, Connecticut — not counting school employees, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. A…