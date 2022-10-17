Without more money, Connecticut may cut 211 emergency housing hotline

Connecticut’s emergency housing funding hotline could face staffing shortages unless the state provides more funding for the service.

The United Way of Connecticut told homeless service providers back in July it would need to cut its hours unless it could get $1.8 million in additional funding to hire new operators.

The money would help increase the staff from 7 to 12.

In late September, the nonprofit notified Governor Ned Lamont that without more funding, it would have to cut its hours beginning on October 3.

United Way of Connecticut CEO Lisa Tepper Bates, told Hearst Connecticut Media, the the deadline was pushed until November 1 as talks with the state continue.

Demand for 211 services has risen dramatically since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The service gets an average of nearly 50 housing crisis calls an hour.