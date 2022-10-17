© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Without more money, Connecticut may cut 211 emergency housing hotline

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford

Connecticut’s emergency housing funding hotline could face staffing shortages unless the state provides more funding for the service.

The United Way of Connecticut told homeless service providers back in July it would need to cut its hours unless it could get $1.8 million in additional funding to hire new operators.

The money would help increase the staff from 7 to 12.

In late September, the nonprofit notified Governor Ned Lamont that without more funding, it would have to cut its hours beginning on October 3.

United Way of Connecticut CEO Lisa Tepper Bates, told Hearst Connecticut Media, the the deadline was pushed until November 1 as talks with the state continue.

Demand for 211 services has risen dramatically since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The service gets an average of nearly 50 housing crisis calls an hour.

Connecticut News homelessnessState FundingCOVID 19 Relief FundingUnited WayNed Lamont
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
