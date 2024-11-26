CT nonprofit opens $100K housing assistance fund

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut has opened a $100,000 housing cash fund to provide housing assistance for Connecticut residents. The nonprofit organization says the fund will be used for emergency assistance for rent, utilities, and shelter to prevent at-risk people from losing their homes and to help unhoused people move into stable shelters.

The state has seen more people facing homelessness over the past three years. Nearly 400 more people have lost their housing in this year alone. Point-in-time reports done by state agencies show that 3,410 people faced homelessness at the beginning of 2024 , compared to 3,015 people last year .

“Homelessness has been on the rise in our region, and we had to respond before conditions got worse with costs rising and winter fast approaching,” president and CEO Eric Harrison said.

This is the second year the nonprofit organization has offered the fund.

“Last year, we were able to support 154 residents in our 52 cities and towns,” said Russell Hansen, director of Impact and Engagement Operations, during a press conference . “So we are anticipating a similar number this year with the initial investment. If we are able to raise additional funds, that means we can help additional families,”

Donations can be made at https://unitedwayinc.org/donate/