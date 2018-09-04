More Than 66% Of Residents In Connecticut Cities Can't Afford Basic Necessities

Nearly a third of Connecticut residents living above the poverty line can’t afford basic necessities. That’s according to a recent report from the United Way of Connecticut.

The organization says the state’s basic cost of living is more than twice the national average. The typical family’s budget for necessities like transportation and health care has gone up by more than 20 percent since 2010.

Connecticut’s cities fared the worst. More than two-thirds of the population in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven can’t afford necessities. People in small cities, like Danbury, Ansonia and New London, are struggling too.

The United Way says the good news is unemployment is falling and wages are going up, especially for those working low-wage service industry jobs. But a lot of new jobs are gig-driven, like freelance or temporary work that typically aren’t as lucrative or reliable as a full-time job.