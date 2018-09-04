© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

More Than 66% Of Residents In Connecticut Cities Can't Afford Basic Necessities

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 4, 2018 at 10:48 AM EDT
hungernewhaven_apmichaelmelia_180904.jpg
Michael Melia
/
AP
Parents and their children wait in line for food in New Haven, Conn.

Nearly a third of Connecticut residents living above the poverty line can’t afford basic necessities. That’s according to a recent report from the United Way of Connecticut.

The organization says the state’s basic cost of living is more than twice the national average. The typical family’s budget for necessities like transportation and health care has gone up by more than 20 percent since 2010.

Connecticut’s cities fared the worst. More than two-thirds of the population in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven can’t afford necessities. People in small cities, like Danbury, Ansonia and New London, are struggling too.

The United Way says the good news is unemployment is falling and wages are going up, especially for those working low-wage service industry jobs. But a lot of new jobs are gig-driven, like freelance or temporary work that typically aren’t as lucrative or reliable as a full-time job.

Tags

Connecticut NewsUnited WayConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin