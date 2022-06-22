Connecticut parents urged to apply for the state’s $250 per child tax rebate

Connecticut parents eligible for the state’s $250 per child tax rebate have been urged to apply for the money before the July 31 deadline.

About 300,000 parents and 600,000 children are eligible for the state’s child tax rebate program, according to state officials. But only about 120,000 family applications have been received since the program was included in the state budget that passed last month. That represents a third of eligible children.

Parents facing economic hardships should take advantage of the tax credit, Governor Ned Lamont said.

"I think it's good news today for an awful lot of mothers and fathers who are going to have a little bit extra to take care of their kids starting this summer,” he said.

A coalition of social service agencies in Connecticut have launched a campaign to encourage eligible parents to apply.

It's important that parents be made aware of the deadline, said Lisa Tepper Bates, president of the United Way of Connecticut, the organization that’s leading the coalition.

“Our materials are bilingual in English and Spanish, and include social media, recorded messages, videos and billboards, which will go up soon,” she said.

Connecticut parents who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible. The $250 per child credit is for a maximum of three children. The checks will be sent in August.