Local food groups provide meals to New Haven school families

Michael Lyle Jr. / WSHU The United Way of Greater New Haven helped distribute a week’s worth of groceries to 1,200 families.

Schools in the city of New Haven joined forces with a local non-profit Tuesday to ensure students received meals during spring break.

The United Way of Greater New Haven helped distribute a week’s worth of groceries to 1,200 families in collaboration with the Coordinated Food Access Network pantry partners and CT Food Share.

The partners focused on neighborhoods with the highest level of food insecurity.

Bishop Philip Boom of the Cathedral of Higher Praise Church was passing out bags of groceries at the Family Academy of Mutlilingual Exploration School in the midst of a heavy rainfall.

He said the goal is to ensure every family has enough food to work with until the schools reopen.

“It gives me joy in my heart,” Boom said. “It’s hard work, but there’s something about helping people, there’s something about a smile on their face and it’s something about knowing that you’ve helped somebody out.”

Angelina Roman, a 15-year-old city resident, also joined in the efforts.

“The main thing is that it’s all free,” Roman said. “We’re hoping that the families coming here today are grateful for what we’re giving them.”

Volunteers from the collaborative helped pass out food at three other school locations in the city.