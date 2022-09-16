Launch of bi-weekly mobile food pantry helps feed Hamden's hungry

A new bi-weekly mobile food pantry was launched in Hamden Wednesday to provide residents in need with healthier food choices.

It’s run by a team of volunteers from United Way of Greater New Haven, including Hector Velasquez, Jr.

He said one-in-seven Hamden residents lack access to healthy food.

“This is gratifying, but we also know that there is a need," said Velasquez, Jr. "This just shows what happens when you have resources like this available, you can see that people desperately need food.”

Mayor Lauren Garrett joined Hamden Public Schools and the Connecticut Foodshare for the announcement.

“There have been a lot of really great moments where the community has come together, and this is one of them," said Garrett. "I think we’ve done a pretty good job of making sure that we are focusing on community.”

The volunteers will be on site to help unload and distribute groceries, including fresh produce, fruits and low-calorie beverages.

The food pantry is available in the parking lot of the Christ the Bread of Life Parish on Circular Avenue in Hamden from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every other Wednesday.