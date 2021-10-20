Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio as a News Fellow in 2020. She is attending Sacred Heart and is working toward her Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production. Clare’s undergraduate degree is from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She graduated in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Media Studies from the College of Media, Communications and Information.

Clare’s role at WSHU is to report and write on stories that are related to the Connecticut and New York listening area. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.