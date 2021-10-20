Clare SecristNews Fellow
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio as a News Fellow in 2020. She is attending Sacred Heart and is working toward her Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production. Clare’s undergraduate degree is from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She graduated in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Media Studies from the College of Media, Communications and Information.
Clare’s role at WSHU is to report and write on stories that are related to the Connecticut and New York listening area. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
Fairfield and Bridgeport in Connecticut agreed this week to preserve a sand spit that protects more than 200 homes on the coastline. The partnership follows a study released by the Ash Creek Association in July that found the sand spit could disappear in 15 years, affecting more than 200 homes.
Some towns and cities across Connecticut will not consider lifting their local mask mandates until COVID-19 infection rates decrease regionally.
Connecticut officials announced new technology training opportunities Tuesday that will help train more than 2,000 residents for careers in cloud computing by 2024.
A Connecticut climate advocacy group believes a law it helped pass this summer will help strengthen the labor movement and address climate change. This…
Less than 1% of Yale New Haven Health employees are expected to be terminated next week, if they do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 before then. It’s…
Italian-Americans in the greater New Haven region have found new ways to celebrate their heritage after the Columbus Day parade was canceled again this…
Connecticut’s unemployment rate has stayed above 7%, higher than before the pandemic. United Way of Connecticut has created an employment plan for…
In an effort to combat sky-high prescription costs, the AARP of New York held a telephone town hall Monday to discuss plans for lawmakers.The plans…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants the Port Authority to study different mass transit solutions to reduce traffic and increase access to Laguardia…
Connecticut officials are investigating how many health care workers were granted COVID-19 vaccine exemptions from a local physician.Dr. Sue McIntosh is…