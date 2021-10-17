-
McDonald’s workers went on strike Friday at travel plazas along Interstate 95 in Connecticut.The union that represents workers said they faced anti-union…
Bail reform advocates in New York have released a report that criticizes state senators from Long Island for taking campaign contributions from law…
Fast food workers at the I-95 service plaza in Darien, Connecticut, walked off the job this morning. They say they have faced systematic mistreatment…
Connecticut lawmakers and essential workers held a rally in Hartford Thursday, calling for greater protections for those on the frontline of the COVID-19…
A union that represents cleaners, janitors and other service workers in Connecticut says their members are now frontline workers and need better support…
A Connecticut union says it’s worried about the spread of COVID-19 within the state’s juvenile detention facilities.The union that represents the state’s…
Unionized workers want Connecticut to enforce a policy to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace before the state reopens.Richard Trumka,…
A union bargaining committee representing more than 2,000 Connecticut janitors has reached a tentative agreement with a cleaning contractors’ association.…
Connecticut auditors have found that a teacher’s union affiliate likely commingled, or misused, publicly donated funds for educators and first responders…
Food service workers at 23 state-owned travel plazas in Connecticut announced Wednesday they’re unionizing and filing a wage theft complaint with the…