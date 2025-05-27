Pratt & Whitney machinists end strike, set to resume work

Machinists at Connecticut jet engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney will return to work on Wednesday after a three-week-long strike.

More than 3,000 workers have been out of work. It was their first strike since 2001.

Seventy-four percent of the union members who voted on the new four-year agreement on Tuesday morning at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre approved it.

“Our members stood together with strength and resolve,” said IAM Local 700 President Wayne McCarthy. “This agreement includes real gains for our members and proves what we can accomplish when we stick together.”

The deal includes yearly wage increases, higher pension payments, and more flexible work week options.

“This is the outcome everyone was working towards – a contract that recognizes the skill and dedication of our workforce by keeping them among the highest compensated in their field, while ensuring Pratt & Whitney is well-positioned to secure jobs and opportunities for years to come,” a Pratt & Whitney spokesperson told WSHU. “As Pratt & Whitney marks its 100th anniversary, this outcome reaffirms our commitment to the people, programs and communities that have powered our legacy—and will shape our next century of aviation innovation.”

More on the new contract, from the union :

Job Security: Continued operations in East Hartford and Middletown facilities through 2029. No involuntary layoffs if parts are subcontracted for more than 90 days without a return date. New agreement regarding job protections for turbine airfoil production and a voluntary separation program.



Contract Term: New four-year contract from May 28, 2025, to May 4, 2029.



Wages: 6% increase in the first year (includes $0.57 cost-of-living adjustment added to base pay, 2% special adjustment, and 4% general wage increase). Future general wage increases: 3.5% (2026), 3% (2027), and 3% (2028).



Promotions: Pay increase of $1 or up to the maximum pay for the new job level, whichever is less.



Pension Plan: Pension payment amount increases from $94 to $113 (effective June 1, 2025). Pension plan contributions end December 31, 2028, and a savings plan will begin January 1, 2029. New options for retirees to receive their pension as a lump sum or while still employed.



Savings Plan: The maximum weekly matched contribution rises to $115 by 2028, matched 100%. Company automatic contributions increase yearly with the GWIs, starting at $118 in 2025.

