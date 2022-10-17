Unions: Are They Making a Come Back?

In Connecticut and New York, workers have been organizing. And they’re challenging big companies to change how they treat their employees. Starbucks, Amazon, and Apple have all seen efforts to unionize. According to the National Labor Relations Board petitions to create union representation increased by 58% from the beginning of October 2021 to June 30th this year. And a recent gallop poll shows that 71 percent of Americans surveyed support unions. Is this the sign of a changing more engaged workforce?

GUESTS:

Kate Bronfenbrenner, Director of Labor Education Research and a Senior Lecturer at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, and the Co-Director of the Worker Empowerment Research Project (WERN)

Dr. Gregory DeFreitas, Professor of Economics & Director, Center for the Study of Labor & Democracy

Ed Hawthorne, President of Connecticut AFL-CIO

