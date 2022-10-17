© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Unions: Are They Making a Come Back?

Published October 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
Amazon Union Election Objections
Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP
/
FR171643 AP
FILE - Staten Island-based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union organizer Chris Smalls, center, wearing baseball cap, celebrates with union members after getting the voting results to unionize workers at the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., Friday, April 1, 2022. Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, in New York, that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday, April 7. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

In Connecticut and New York, workers have been organizing. And they’re challenging big companies to change how they treat their employees. Starbucks, Amazon, and Apple have all seen efforts to unionize. According to the National Labor Relations Board petitions to create union representation increased by 58% from the beginning of October 2021 to June 30th this year. And a recent gallop poll shows that 71 percent of Americans surveyed support unions. Is this the sign of a changing more engaged workforce?

GUESTS:

Kate Bronfenbrenner, Director of Labor Education Research and a Senior Lecturer at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, and the Co-Director of the Worker Empowerment Research Project (WERN)

Dr. Gregory DeFreitas, Professor of Economics & Director, Center for the Study of Labor & Democracy

Ed Hawthorne, President of Connecticut AFL-CIO

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
