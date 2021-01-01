Hello, I am Fatou Sangare, an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." I was born in Manhattan, New York, and spent most of my youthful years studying in Mali.

I joined WSHU Public Radio as a News Fellow in 2019 While completing my Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production at Sacred Heart University. I have a Bachelors in History and Journalism, specializing in Black Studies from The City College of New York.

When not on the clock, I love discovering new restaurants in New York City, traveling to learn more about the different cultures around the world, or catching up on the latest reality TV show.