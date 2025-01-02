32,000 CT public service retirees to see benefit increases

Connecticut advocates have commended the state’s Congressional delegation for supporting the passage of legislation to restore full Social Security benefits for teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public servants.

The bill, passed in the final hours of the last Congress, repealed two provisions of current law — the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).

The provisions are responsible for reducing public employees' Social Security benefits.

“It took cooperation, coordination and lots of energy and focus from various unions and their members.”People that were impacted by the WEP and GPO penalties and people who were not,” said Mary Moninger-Elia of AFT – Connecticut, a union that represents public school teachers. She’s fought for the repeal since 1997.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said retirees could see an additional $600 a month in social security benefits.

“There’s no windfall here. They paid into Social Security just like everyone else. They deserve to be paid by Social Security,” he said.

More than 32,000 Social Security recipients in Connecticut could benefit, according to reports from the Congressional Research Service.

The bill awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.