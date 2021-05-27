© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut I-95 McDonald's Workers Strike For Union Rights

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 27, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
mcdonald_s_directional_sign__winschoten__2019__04.jpg
Donald Trung Quoc Don / Wikimedia Commons
/

McDonald’s workers went on strike Friday at travel plazas along Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

The union that represents workers said they faced anti-union intimidation from McDonald’s and two franchisees who operate locations in Connecticut travel plazas. Rochelle Palache is with SEIU 32BJ in Connecticut.

“McDonald’s corporate is a known union-buster. The franchise owners have adopted the same policy — abusing workers, cutting their hours, firing some for union activity. We want to say to McDonald’s these workers deserve the right to form a union,” Palache said.

Travel plazas are owned by the state, and franchisees are state contractors. So the union said they will rally outside the state Capitol in Hartford, asking Governor Ned Lamont to step in.

McDonald’s corporate office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutstrikeLabor UnionsUnionsSEIUMcDonald's
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin