Members of Connecticut’s largest health care workers union end strike

About 1,700 members of Connecticut’s largest health care workers union ended a three-week long strike against six nonprofits that run group homes across the state on Thursday.

This was after settlement agreements for higher wages were reached with all six of the nonprofits that own the group homes and provide other services for people with developmental disabilities.

“The workers are pleased with the settlements,” said Rob Baril, president of SEIU 1199 New England, the union representing the workers.

"It was not nearly what we hoped to achieve.” Baril said “ But it is about a dollar and 25 cents in raises. And that’s seven percent, and in some cases a bit more. And that makes a meaningful difference to the lives of our members.”

The deal is short of the $25 an hour minimum wage the workers had hoped to achieve in the next few years.

Baril blamed lawmakers and Governor Ned Lamont for not appropriating enough money for the nonprofits in the state’s new two-year budget that takes effect on July 1 because the nonprofits depend on state funding for their services.