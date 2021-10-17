-
Connecticut officials said the addition of a new lane on I-95 in Fairfield County would begin as soon as Congress passes President Joe Biden’s…
-
Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut said the Federal Reserve’s response in the early days of the pandemic can serve as a model for future recessions.He…
-
Connecticut would rake in $1 billion a year for mass transit development if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is approved by Congress. Governor…
-
U.S. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut said Congress wants to make sure that translators and other Afghans who worked closely with the U.S. military…
-
Democratic Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes is now the head of the newly-formed Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.Himes said…
-
Families that want to take advantage of the expanded child tax credit must file their taxes by the end of Monday. That’s because the income tax deadline…
-
Connecticut’s Congressional Democrats have reintroduced a bill that would help protect victims of domestic abuse from gun violence.The bill is named in…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and the leaders of some cities and towns urge Congress to adopt the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. The bill was…
-
U.S. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut said he’s hopeful that lawmakers can pass a COVID-19 recovery package. But he said the delay has been…
-
U.S. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut said local governments in Fairfield County need long-term investments to fix its outdated transportation…