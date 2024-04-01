Delayed project to protect Bridgeport’s South End from flooding inches forward

A Bridgeport flood control project is expected to get funding from the federal government, but the release of the dollars and more steps to take to get the grant still need to be finalized.

U.S. Rep Jim Himes (D-CT) said the Resilient Bridgeport project has qualified for $47.5 million, in addition to the $40.8 million that was previously put aside over eight years ago.

This initiative, which will aid in reducing coastal flooding, was launched after the destruction of Superstorm Sandy in the city’s South End in 2012.

The money would fund the construction of new pumping stations, flood walls and other infrastructure improvements to protect the coastal homes and businesses. Officials hope it will significantly help lower flood insurance costs.

While the idea that this project will bring something good to South Fold, there’s a hint of frustration partially due to the project’s delay.

Himes told Hearst Connecticut Media that while he is frustrated by delays, he remained hopeful that construction will begin next February.

“We're hoping to have all of the pre-construction activities — land acquisition, easement, design, all of the permitting, updating of the initial environmental impact statement, contracting, bidding – all tied up properly in 10 months or so,” he said.