CT’s top Democrats push back on Republican criticism of Trump’s conviction

Ebong Udoma U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Governor Ned Lamont and Congressman Jim Himes announcing state and federal funding for brownfield remediation at the site of the former Gilbert and Bennett Wire Mill in Redding, Connecticut

Top Connecticut Democrats are pushing back on Republican leaders who have criticized the conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Governor Ned Lamont said it’s reckless for Republicans to question the jury’s unanimous verdict.

“We should reflect on the fact that for the first time in history, a former president was convicted of a felony,” he said.

"There’s no source of jubilation there. Nor do I think all the anger directed at the judge and the jury is appropriate either. Just take it as a solemn moment.”

“I really regret that a number of my colleagues in the United States Senate are seeking to trash the justice system, which we have a responsibility to uphold,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), taking issue with his Republican colleagues.

“We take an oath to protect and defend our constitution, which is the basis for our justice system,” Blumenthal said.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he is outraged by the Trump verdict and has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in on the appeal to the New York Court of Appeals.

It’s exhausting for House Republicans to continue to defend Trump’s behavior, said Connecticut 5th District Congressman Jim Himes.

“You have dinner with that Republican who stood before the camera and said Donald Trump is being unfairly prosecuted. You have dinner and a glass of wine with that same guy and he says I just can’t believe that we are here,” Himes said.

State Republican legislative leaders say the conviction has created a highly troubling scenario. And they say Trump’s appeal would raise serious constitutional challenges.

Wes Renfro, a political science professor at Quinnipiac University, said the criminal conviction is historic, but it might not have much effect on November’s presidential election.

“Elections in the past few cycles and likely in 2024 are decided by a relatively small number of voters. We are talking about tens of thousands of voters in a few key states,” Renfro said.

“So even if a comparatively small number of voters decide not to back Trump because of this outcome, that could actually swing the election," he continued. "But it’s too soon. We don’t quite know what will happen. But it is certainly historic.”

Another Connecticut political scientist said that Trump’s conviction might strengthen support for the former president.

“I don’t think it means that Trump is going to have a huge jump in the polls. But I do think it's going to solidify and strengthen not just his normal base but the moderate Republicans who had some questions about him.” said Gary Rose, a professor of government at Sacred Heart University.

“I think they are going to feel that something wasn't right. So I think it's going to help Trump in the end,” Rose said.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in the New York court on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.