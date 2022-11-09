Jim Himes wins reelection in Connecticut's 4th District

Incumbent Jim Himes (D-CT4) has defeated Republican Jayme Stevenson in the race to represent Connecticut's 4th congressional district.

The district spans the southwest corner of the state and includes Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield, Milford, Norwalk and Greenwich.

Himes has been elected to his eighth term in the 4th District. He serves as the Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee.

Prior to office, Himes ran the New York City branch of The Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit aimed to address urban poverty by providing affordable housing in the New York metropolitan area. If reelected, Himes said he will prioritize improving Connecticut’s infrastructure, apprenticeship programs, and support codifying Roe v. Wade.