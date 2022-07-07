DeLauro and Himes highlight $2.3 billion Army contract for 120 Sikorsky helicopters

Two U.S. Representatives from Connecticut visited Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s headquarters in Stratford on Thursday to highlight a $2.3 billion U.S. Army contract with the defense contractor.

The contract for the delivery of 120 Black Hawk helicopters means more skilled manufacturing jobs at Sikorsky’s main plant, said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee. The plant is located in her district.

“It’s an investment in manufacturing domestically, which is so pivotal to a strong economy,” she said. “And that we can provide good paying Connecticut jobs.”

Some of the jobs will be at Sikorsky’s facilities in Bridgeport.

“The City of Bridgeport is enormously fortunate to have those workers and those jobs inside its city limits,” said Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), whose district includes Bridgeport.

Governor Ned Lamont made a deal this year to keep Sikorsky headquartered in Connecticut through 2042.

Sikorsky employs about 8,000 people in the state.