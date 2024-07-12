Himes joins growing calls for President Biden to step aside

President Joe Biden’s low poll numbers have prompted Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT-04) to join a growing number of House Democrats asking that Biden withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in Stamford on Friday that he's keenly studied the polls and is concerned that Biden's sagging numbers are jeopardizing the Democratic Party's chance of winning the White House, the House and keeping control of the Senate.

“The polls are important,” Himes said. “The probabilities attached to winning the White House, the Senate and the House are important. I also have been with the president enough to know that there has been a change over time. And you know I’ve got aging parents, so I recognize the nature of that change and that was a concern for me.”

He’s not yet considered who to back, but he said nominating a younger candidate at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago would be a game-changer.

“We talk about the biggest investment ever in addressing climate change. We talk about our support for veterans. We talk about what a Donald Trump presidency would mean in terms of bringing in autocracy to the United States. The eyes of the world would be on us as we made a generational shift. I think that would be a spectacular week,” Himes said.

The Democratic Party convention is set for August 19.

The GOP will likely nominate former President Donald Trump at their convention starting on Monday in Milwaukee.