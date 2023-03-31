Connecticut to receive $9 million for water infrastructure upgrades

Connecticut is set to receive more than $9 million for clean water infrastructure upgrades.

The money will come from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Almost $60 million will be distributed across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

States will be able to use the money for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-4) said communities all over the state will benefit from the upgrades.

“It is not our most visible infrastructure, but our stormwater and wastewater treatment systems are vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities. This federal funding will mean a healthier, more vibrant Long Island Sound and will make our infrastructure stronger in the face of climate change,” Himes said.

The funds were allocated to the EPA from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act.