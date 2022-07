Originally from Upstate New York, Alicia Daddario is the Digital Editor for WSHU Public Radio. She started her journalism career at WKTV in Utica, New York as a sports anchor and also served as the in-game host for the Utica Comets. Alicia holds a B.A. in broadcasting and communications from SUNY Oswego (Go Lakers!) Alicia also has experience working in public relations for a nonprofit organization.