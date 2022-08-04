Josh Joseph

Josh JosephReporter
Josh is a freelance reporter working with WSHU to produce explanatory journalism. He also designed graphics for WSHU's Higher Ground podcast. You can find his work at The Stony Brook Press, where he served as executive editor.
Connecticut’s primary elections are just around the corner. These races will determine which candidates will advance to certain general election battles in November. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, we’re answering key questions about participating.