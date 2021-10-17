-
An MS-13 gang member has pled guilty to charges related to a 2016 murder of a possible rival gang member on Long Island.Prosecutors said Nelson…
Five alleged MS-13 members have been indicted on conspiracy charges for the machete killing of a fellow gang member in 2017.Each of the defendants face a…
A former MS-13 gang leader on Long Island was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for two separate shootings that left several people wounded.The…
Federal prosecutors on Long Island say 14 of the world’s highest ranking gang members of MS-13 were indicted for the wave of violence in 2016 and…
A new $20 million initiative will target MS-13 in Brentwood, Long Island, with a plan to deter at-risk youth from joining the gang in the first place.Part…
The U.S. Justice Department has promoted a Long Island prosecutor to lead a national task force to combat MS-13. John Durham was praised for arresting…
President Donald Trump was on Long Island Wednesday to hold a roundtable discussion on the violent MS-13 gang, and to push his immigration policy.Trump…
On Long Island, 17 alleged members of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted after a multi-agency, multi-state investigation into the gang’s activities.…
On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., said he will send state troopers into Suffolk County schools to help stamp out the MS-13 gang.Ten state…
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says she supports the deportation of non-citizens convicted of gang violence. In comments made to John…