6 New Haven men indicted for gang activity

State and federal authorities have unsealed an indictment charging six Connecticut men with gang-related activity.

The gang, called Exit-8, is located in New Haven. It’s named for its members geographical location; close to Exit 8 on I-91.

The six men, who range in age from 19 to 25, have allegedly participated in gang-related violence since 2018.

They have been charged with drug trafficking, murder, attempted murder and more.

Members of the gang have allegedly committed at least two murders and ten attempted murders.

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said her office offers second chance programs for people involved in violence, and urged gang members to take advantage of them.

“If you don't put the guns down and stop the violence, we will know that you have chosen the wrong path,” Roberts Avery said. “One that will inevitably include a trip to the federal courthouse.”

Roberts Avery referenced programs like Project Longevity and Project Safe Neighborhoods, which aim to reduce gun violence and provide former inmates help with reentering society.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said he does not want to put people in jail, but the violence left him with no choice.

“Please put the guns down, put the guns down and don't commit violence,” Jacobson said. “And we won't have to have these cases.”

Two of the defendants were arrested on Friday. The other four were already in detainment for previous charges.

The individuals charged have been identified as Jaedyn Rivera (22), Tyjon Preston (20), Samuel Douglas (24), Quaymar Suggs (19), Kiveon Hyman (25) and Donell Allick Jr. (24).

All six defendants have been charged with racketeering conspiracy. If convicted, Suggs and Allick face a maximum term of imprisonment of 60 years, and Rivera, Preston, Douglas and Hyman face a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

A full list of charges from the indictment: