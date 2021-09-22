Alleged Long Island Gang Member Pleads Guilty To 2016 Murder

An MS-13 gang member has pled guilty to charges related to a 2016 murder of a possible rival gang member on Long Island.

Prosecutors said Nelson Argueta-Quintanilla and other MS-13 gang members lured Oscar Acosta into the woods behind a Brentwood elementary school.

Acosta was believed to be a member of the rival 18th Street gang. He was beaten and slashed to death with a machete. His body was dumped in a shallow grave near an abandoned psychiatric hospital.

Argueta-Quintanilla also pleaded guilty for shooting up a Brentwood home where alleged rival gang members lived. No one was injured.