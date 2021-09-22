© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Alleged Long Island Gang Member Pleads Guilty To 2016 Murder

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

An MS-13 gang member has pled guilty to charges related to a 2016 murder of a possible rival gang member on Long Island.

Prosecutors said Nelson Argueta-Quintanilla and other MS-13 gang members lured Oscar Acosta into the woods behind a Brentwood elementary school.

Acosta was believed to be a member of the rival 18th Street gang. He was beaten and slashed to death with a machete. His body was dumped in a shallow grave near an abandoned psychiatric hospital.

Argueta-Quintanilla also pleaded guilty for shooting up a Brentwood home where alleged rival gang members lived. No one was injured.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen