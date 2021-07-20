© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Alleged Long Island Gang Members Face Conspiracy Murder Charges

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_160610.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Five alleged MS-13 members have been indicted on conspiracy charges for the machete killing of a fellow gang member in 2017.

Each of the defendants face a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison.

Carlos Rivas-Majano was murdered in the woods near the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Uniondale. His remains were found a year later.

Attorney Steven Barnwell represents one of the members. He told Newsday that his client denies all involvement in the slaying of Rivas-Majano.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandgang violenceMS-13Courts & LawRoberto Rojas