Alleged Long Island Gang Members Face Conspiracy Murder Charges

Five alleged MS-13 members have been indicted on conspiracy charges for the machete killing of a fellow gang member in 2017.

Each of the defendants face a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison.

Carlos Rivas-Majano was murdered in the woods near the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Uniondale. His remains were found a year later.

Attorney Steven Barnwell represents one of the members. He told Newsday that his client denies all involvement in the slaying of Rivas-Majano.