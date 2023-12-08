Four Bridgeport gang members found guilty on federal racketeering charges

Four Bridgeport gang members have been found guilty on federal racketeering charges.

They are Keishawn Donald, 22; Trevon Wright, also known as “Tre,” 22; Eric Hayes, also known as “Heavyweight Champ,” 26; and Travon Jones, also known as “Budda,” 21.

The men were part of the “East End Gang,” which federal prosecutors say is responsible for murder, as well as gun and drug distribution.

Connecticut’s U.S. District Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said the verdict is part of a larger investigation that began in 2020 and has convicted almost 50 gang members and associates. The investigation has solved eight murders and approximately 20 attempted murders.

“No person or group of people is entitled to wreak havoc by engaging in repeated acts of violence, instilling fear and trauma on the children and families who reside in our communities,” Roberts Avery said. “In fact, this type of gang-related activity is a federal crime that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

These convictions come just weeks after a jury found two members of a Bridgeport gang guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said the verdict is a warning to those still participating in dangerous gang activity.

“I want to say to those in Bridgeport who might want to engage in similar behavior: be on notice,” Porter said. “I hope these convictions will serve as notice that you, too, can fall as these individuals have fallen.”

Donald, Wright and Jones face life in prison for murder at sentencing. Hayes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.