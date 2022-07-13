© 2022 WSHU
N.Y. Appellate court overturns conviction of Ann Marie Drago

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
Robert Mickens (from top left), Elizabeth Alvarado, Evelyn Rodriguez, Freddy Cuevas, parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to have been killed by MS-13 gang members, during Trump's speech.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP
Robert Mickens (from top left), Elizabeth Alvarado, Evelyn Rodriguez, Freddy Cuevas, parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to have been killed by MS-13 gang members, during President Trump's speech.

A New York appellate court has overturned the murder conviction of Ann Marie Drago, a Patchogue woman who ran over anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez in 2018. Drago was sentenced to nine months for negligent homicide after a confrontation with Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and several others were attending a memorial at a vigil set up outside Drago’s home for Rodriguez's 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, who federal prosecutors believe was killed by MS-13.

Drago’s jail sentence was stayed while she pursued her appeal.

In their decision, a four-judge panel unanimously agreed that the prosecutor's closing argument “mischaracterized the evidence” and “confused the jury by repeatedly using language” suggesting Drago intentionally killed Rodriguez.

The court ordered a new trial and cited Assistant District Attorney Maggie Bopp for misconduct by “inflaming the jury’s emotions”.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney faulted former District Attorney Tim Sini and the assistant district attorneys who oversaw the trial. He said none of them are still on staff.

