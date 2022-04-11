© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island gang member found guilty of luring 4 men to their deaths

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
Legal_Gavel_(27571702173).jpg
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

The MS-13 associate known as “Little Devil” has been found guilty of luring four men to their deaths on Long Island.

Twenty-two-year-old Leniz Escobar now faces life in prison when sentenced on September 14.

Escobar was charged with luring the four men into the woods to smoke marijuana before they were hacked to death with machetes by gang members. They believed the four men were members of a rival gang.

Another man who escaped led police to the bodies.

Evidence against Escobar also included recordings of a phone conversation with her jailed boyfriend, in which she tells him that “four individuals took the train” and are “never coming back.”

