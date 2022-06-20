© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Bloods gang member sentenced to 35 years for two killings on Long Island

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published June 20, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT
2333094_082217wabcbrooklyngangarrests02dylancruzimg.png
Brooklyn District Attorney's Office
Dylan Cruz, who was sentenced for committing two murders and one attempted murder in Nassau County.

A federal judge sentenced a violent gang member operating in Nassau county to 35 years in prison for killing two people.

32-year-old Dylan Cruz pleaded guilty to two murders and one attempted murder in Nassau. Other charges include other attempted murders that led to serious injury, robbery and kidnapping.

Cruz admitted to walking up to a Hempstead man in broad daylight and shooting him multiple times in 2016. Cruz wrongly believed that the man robbed a fellow gang member.

Cruz also admitted to firing 15 shots at a Roosevelt man parked in his car in 2012.

Prosecutors say the string of violence was a gang war between Bloods and Crips.

Cruz is currently serving an eight-year sentence for robbery. His 35-year sentence will start after that and end when he is 69 years old.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
