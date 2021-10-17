-
U.S. Congressman Andrew Garbarino from Long Island said President Biden bungled the evacuation of troops and allies from Afghanistan, but it’s too soon to…
-
U.S. Representative Andrew Garbarino of New York, a Republican, wants Long Island businesses and local governments to boost their defenses against…
-
Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice about how to address unaccompanied migrant…
-
Long Island’s two Republican Congressmen want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a state gun law that’s more than 100 years old.Representatives Andrew…
-
Two Long Island Congressmen have introduced a bipartisan bill that would help amusement parks and other family attractions reopen after being shuttered…
-
Long Island Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi has joined a caucus of representatives who say they will not support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure…
-
A bipartisan House caucus will look to take center stage in a more divided Congress to work with President Joe Biden on ambitious goals for his first 100…
-
New York has certificated its election results this week — a month after Election Day due to a record number of absentee ballots that needed to be…
-
Early tallies show Democrats failed to flip the U.S. House seat left open by retiring Republican Representative Peter King on Long Island. Republican…
-
Republican Andrew Garbarino declared victory against Democratic challenger Jackie Gordon in the race for New York’s 2nd Congressional District on Long…