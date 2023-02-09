Garbarino joins SALT caucus relaunch to restore tax deductions

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) joined other members of Congress this week to relaunch the bipartisan SALT Caucus.

The caucus reformed to help middle-class homeowners restore full deductions from their property taxes on their federal tax returns.

Hundreds of thousands households claimed deductions on their state and local taxes before a cap was placed at $10,000 by the Trump administration in 2017.

“These are hard-working, middle class Americans who are being double taxed and penalized for living in a high ghost, high productivity area,” Garbarino said. “We, on the SALT Caucus, stand together, united and committed to finding a bipartisan fix to an injustice that affects working class Americans across the country.”

While a previous attempt was approved in the House, the caucus failed to get the Senate to restore state and local tax deductions as a part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan in 2021.