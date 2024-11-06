Garbarino secures third term in NY’s 2nd district

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) was reelected to a third term representing New York's 2nd Congressional District.

The district, which spans across much of Long Island’s south shore, voted 60.1 percent to 39.9 percent in favor of Garbarino over his Democratic opponent, Rob Lubin, 29.

“With Donald Trump as president, a republican senate, a republican house, we can close our border, we can lower taxes,” Garbarino said in his victory speech at Stereo Garden.

He campaigned on strengthening border security like building the U.S.-Mexico wall and continue the Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration. He also said he wants to prioritize supporting small businesses by reforming the Small Business Administration and increasing oversight on the agency.

Garbarino’s legislative record has been mostly focused on expanding financial services and reimbursements for businesses and homeowners to protect themselves and recover from flood damages and other disasters, as well as incentives for Main Street redevelopments.

As the chair of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection subcommittee, Garbarino secured grant funding opportunities for school districts and small businesses to bolster their computer systems against attacks.

This past year, he also earmarked millions of dollars to protect Suffolk County infrastructure from coastal and inland flooding and develop an offshore wind workforce training center in Brentwood.