NY lawmakers propose fix for Sept. 11 WTC Health Program

A bipartisan group of New York lawmakers led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) has introduced bicameral legislation to fix — and permanently extend — the World Trade Center Health Program.

The program was established in 2011 to provide health care and cancer screenings for first responders and the survivors of the September 11th attacks.

Gillibrand's bill will infuse it with cash and update its funding formula to avoid future shortfalls due to the program surpassing projections.

"Without this fix, the World Trade Center Health Program will have to start making cuts to services and turn away new responders and survivors by 2028," Gillibrand said at a news conference Thursday announcing the legislation.

She said acting now will ensure the program is adequately funded until it expires in 2090.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), who represents parts of Long Island's south shore, said the urgency of the health program is bigger than political party.

"I don't want to be standing here in another four years because Congress couldn't get this done," Garbarino said. "This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is not a New York issue. This is an American issue."

People who cleaned up the rubble of the World Trade Center — and others who lived and worked nearby — have developed a range of serious health problems from inhaling toxic dust. Illnesses related to 9/11, including cancers, can remain latent for years and even decades. Enrollment in the health program is required to qualify for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

The bill has support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY).