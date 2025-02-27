NY officials push 9/11 health care bill

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) along with U.S. Reps. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02) and Laura Gillen (D-NY-04) reallied in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2025.

The bill would ensure first responders and survivors receive adequate treatment for injuries or illnesses resulting from the September 11th attacks through 2090. The World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) would have to cut medical access to current patients — and turn away new patients — by 2028 due to a funding shortfall.

“It's time for America to put its money where its mouth is and prove to the heroes of 9/11 that we mean it when we say we will never forget,” Schumer said.

Since the introduction of the WTCHP in 2010, the program has helped more than 137,000 survivors and first responders who have developed cancer and other health problems due to toxic exposure, according to the lawmakers.

“We will not allow those who answered the call to be left without access to care,” said Garbarino, who introduced the bill in the U.S. House. “We want this to be the last time we have to make this appeal.”

A similar bill was close to passage last year but ultimately failed.

According to Garbarino, the bipartisan legislation would adjust the original funding formula, which did not account for rising inflation.