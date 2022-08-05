Islip receives $3 million federal grant for new downtown sewer line

The town of Islip has received a $3 million federal grant to build a new sewer connection that will allow for the development of restaurants, businesses and apartments.

Moving to sewers to handle wastewater will allow for mixed-use development in Central Islip. More density in the downtown area — the development of housing, restaurants, health care and manufacturing — means more wastewater being produced.

“With its close proximity to the Long Island Railroad, we plan to continue the transit-oriented development that will make downtown Central Islip a hub for the community and the entire Town, with infrastructure and pedestrian improvements, redevelopment of the former train station and building rehabilitation, and improvements to create additional commercial and residential opportunity,” Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

In 2018, Islip was awarded a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant after outlining its vision for Central Islip’s downtown. In addition, the project was buoyed by $7 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce, while the $3 million grant was received through the Housing and Urban Development, which was shepherded by Representative Andrew Garbarino (R-NY).

“The age and density of our sewer systems cannot sustain the rate of growth we have seen in our population and economy,” Garbarino said. This is a serious problem and a barrier to doing business on Long Island, so much that so many businesses have been forced to leave communities.”

“This project is going to have a major economic and environmental impact on this community,” he added.

Sewers also improve stormwater management and nuisance flooding on bustling main streets. That will reduce the amount of nitrogen runoff that washes into the Great South Bay.

Construction for the sewer connection is expected to begin in January and is anticipated to take 12-16 months.