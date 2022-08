Sydney is a news intern at WSHU for the fall of 2022. She is a junior at Stony Brook University, majoring in journalism with a creative writing minor. She is an editor for the student-run magazine, The Stony Brook Press, and a student writer for the Dean’s Office in the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Sydney is an avid reader and concert-goer. When she isn't taking care of her house plants, she's usually doing the New York Times crossword.