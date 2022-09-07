Emily Bishop

Emily BishopNews Intern
Emily is an intern at WSHU for the fall of 2022. She is a senior studying political science, journalism, and creative writing at Stony Brook University, where she also works as the marketing manager of the university’s literary magazine, Sandpiper Review. Earlier this year her research was recognized with the Award for Written Excellence in Political Science from the Eta Theta chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha.
-
Amid ongoing health crises, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) emphasizes the need for essential workers and public health systems to be as supported as possible in the next round of federal coronavirus relief package.
-
A new program announced by Governor Ned Lamont is expected to enhance internet access and reliability for Connecticut residents.