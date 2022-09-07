© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emily Bishop_Headshot.jpg

Emily Bishop

News Intern

Emily is an intern at WSHU for the fall of 2022. She is a senior studying political science, journalism, and creative writing at Stony Brook University, where she also works as the marketing manager of the university’s literary magazine, Sandpiper Review. Earlier this year her research was recognized with the Award for Written Excellence in Political Science from the Eta Theta chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha.