Garbarino-backed bill boosts storm protection on Long Island's south shore

Congress passed the final version of an infrastructure bill that will mitigate storm damage and coastal flooding on Fire Island and other communities along the south shore of Long Island.

The bill streamlines funding for speedy repair of structures that protect against storm damage.

"This is a big win for Long Island," Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02) said about the bill. "These measures will safeguard our homes, infrastructure, and natural resources for years to come."

Garbarino pushed lawmakers to include flood protections for Oyster Bay, Islip, Babylon and Brookhaven.

During testimony before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure earlier this year, he underscored the important role Fire Island plays as a barrier island protecting a large swath of Long Island's south shore.

“The longer we leave these problems unchecked, the greater probability that Long Island will require increased support for infrastructure resiliency projects," Garbarino said. "If we can address this problem quickly, we can avoid addressing even greater damage in the future.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.