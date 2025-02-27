Christopher SchulzNews Intern
Christopher Schulz is a news intern at WSHU. He is currently pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in music at Stony Brook University. He is part of the multimedia team at The Statesman, a student-run newspaper and Stony Brook Media Group, the school's main broadcast news show. He likes to watch movies and play classical music.
The bill would ensure first responders and survivors receive adequate medical treatment for injuries or illnesses resulting from the September 11th attacks through 2090.
Suffolk County officials are calling for the contaminated former Grumman site in Calverton to be designated a federal Superfund site to speed up remediation.