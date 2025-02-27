© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christopher Schulz

News Intern

Christopher Schulz is a news intern at WSHU. He is currently pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in music at Stony Brook University. He is part of the multimedia team at The Statesman, a student-run newspaper and Stony Brook Media Group, the school's main broadcast news show. He likes to watch movies and play classical music.