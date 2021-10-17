-
A fourth person in Suffolk County has tested positive for West Nile virus this fall.The person is over 50 years old and is from the town of Huntington.…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it has identified the first two human cases of West Nile Virus in the state this year.The patients are…
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been detected in Meriden, Connecticut. The state’s Mosquito Management Program told the Meriden Department of Health…
Thirty-two mosquitoes collected in Suffolk County earlier this month have tested positive for West Nile Virus.County Health Officials took samples through…
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has reported the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes this season — earlier than previous…
Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station have begun their annual mosquito monitoring and testing program for mosquito-borne viral…
Connecticut health officials say three residents of Fairfield County have tested positive for West Nile virus.That brings the total West Nile infections…
The Connecticut Department of Public health says mosquito samples in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien and Bridgeport have recently tested positive for the West…
Suffolk County health officials say mosquitoes have tested positive for both Eastern equine encephalitis and the West Nile viruses.A mosquito sample from…
The City of New London announced that all of its sponsored or supervised outdoor activities will end by dusk at 6:15 p.m.This comes a day after the state…