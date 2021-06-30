West Nile Detected In Connecticut Mosquito Much Earlier Than Usual

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has reported the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes this season — earlier than previous years.

Doctor Philip Armstrong with the station said the weather this summer will likely determine if the mosquitoes can survive and spread the virus.

“This species is a little different than other mosquito species in that it will tend to do well if we continue to see these heat waves and this hotter than average weather continue in the summer ahead, that would lead to possibly a big year for West Nile Virus,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said they detected the positive mosquitoes last week in Milford and were surprised at the early detection of the virus, which typically starts around mid-July.

He said they expect to detect more positive mosquitoes across the state as the summer progresses.

Connecticut residents can get daily updated mosquito information from the station’s website at portal.ct.gov/caes.